Earls to be fit for Scotland clash but Conway ruled out

THERE was contrasting injury update news this Monday for two Munster wingers ahead of Ireland's 6 Nations Championship opener with Scotland in Murrayfield on Saturday.

While Keith Earls is expected to be for the 6 Nations opening weekend clash in Edinburgh, his Munster team mate Andrew Conway has been ruled out of the game.

Uncapped Munster back Conway has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is expected to otherwise have a clean bill of health for Saturday’s game which kicks-off at 2.25pm.

Ireland team manager Paul Dean reported that 54-cap winger Earls trained last week, but was ‘managed’ due to a ri injury. However, the Limerickman is now fully fit for selection.