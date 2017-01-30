Limerick's Ciara Neville in record-breaking run

LIMERICK athlete Ciara Neville set a national junior record, equalled the national senior record and made the qualifying time for the European Indoor Championships after a stunning win in the 60m Junior final at the Irish Life Health National Junior and U23 Indoor Championships at AIT International Arena in Athlone yesterday.

Seventeen year old Neville, from Emerald AC, ran a blistering 7.30 seconds for the 60m to claim the title in impressive fashion.

Molly Scott, of St Laurence O’Toole’s, finished second in a time of 7.41, while Gina Akpe Moses of Blackrock AC in Louth came home third.

The trio of Neville, Scott and Akpe-Moses were part of the 4x100m relay squad that finished fifth alongside Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport) at the World Junior Athletics Championships last summer.

Afterwards a delighted Ciara Neville said: “I am just over the moon to be back. Last year didn’t really go as well as I wanted to, so I am delighted to be back running the way I like to be.”

On Friday, Ciara Neville attended the Limerick Sports Star of the Year Awards which are organised by the Limerick Leader and Radisson Blu Hotel.

Neville was Limerick Junior Sports Star for July after starring at both the European Youths athletics championships in Georgia and the World U-20 championships in Poland where she helped the Irish team set a new national record in finishing fifth in 4x100m relay.