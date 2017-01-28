Limerick's Ben Betts in line for Leicester Tigers debut

LIMERICK prop Ben Betts is in line to make his debut for Leicester Tigers in their glamour clash with Northampton Saints this Saturday.

Betts has been named on the Tigers bench for their Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture against Northampton Saints at Welford Road.

The exciting prop, who joined the Tigers last summer, was 24th man for Leicester’s visit to Thomond Park for the Champions Cup clash with Munster last month.

Saturday’s Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture is heading towards a 25,000 sell-out with only a limited number of tickets still available. The fixture is set to attract the biggest crowd in the history of the Anglo-Welsh Cup outside of the knockout stages.

Twenty one-year-old Betts from Ballyhahill in West Limerick started his career with Estuary RFC at the age of eight before moving to Young Munster where he spent eight seasons. He was starting tighthead prop for the Ireland U-20s side in their march to the Junior World Championship final last summer.

He played for Munster at youth, under-19 and under-20 levels and gained two caps for Ireland Under-19s before progressing to the under-20s.

Betts was in the Munster sub-academy last season but wasn't offered a place in the academy this season which opened the door for the English giants to table an offer.