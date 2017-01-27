Ryan confirmed as new Limerick hurling captain

LIMERICK’S hurling management have confirmed James Ryan as the new Limerick senior hurling captain for 2017.

The Garryspillane man replaces Nickie Quaid, who captained Limerick in 2016 after the retirement of Donal O’Grady.

Ryan, who has also played inter-county football with Limerick, made his Munster SHC debut in 2009. He graduated to the senior ranks from the minor team that reached the 2005 All Ireland MHC final – losing to Galway. Gavin O’Mahony, Seamus Hickey, Tom Condon and Richie McCarthy are remain in the county senior panel from that U-18 set-up.

James Ryan, who works as a full time Limerick GAA coach, follows in the footsteps of his Garryspillane club-mate TJ Ryan to captain Limerick.

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has also confirmed Diarmaid Byrnes and Gearoid Hegarty as the new vice-captains.

Byrnes captained Limrick’s 2015 All Ireland U-21 winning side.

This time last year Hegarty was named vice-captain with the Limerick senior footballers. He played a number of Allianz Football League games before committing 100% to the county hurlers for the remainder of 2016 and again in 2017.