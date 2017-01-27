Limerick and Cork confirm strong teams for Munster Hurling League final

LIMERICK have revealed their team for Sunday’s Munster Hurling League final against Cork.

The game has a 2.00 start in the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick manager John Kiely and his management team have named just two of the team that lost by 21-points to Cork just two weeks ago – Stephen Cahill and Barry Nash.

Indeed the team only shows five changes from the side that beat Kerry last Sunday – Nickie Quaid, Mike Casey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Gearoid Hegarty and Graeme Mulcahy returning.

Eleven of the team to play Cork on Sunday played in the mid-week win over Clare 10-days ago – Seamus Hickey, Paul Browne, Kyle Hayes and Peter Casey starting this time round.

Limerick will be captained by James Ryan on Sunday – already in the Co Op Superstores.ie sponsored Munster Hurling League; Nickie Quaid, Diarmaid Byrnes and Paul Browne have captained Limerick.

Limerick have beaten Waterford, Clare and Kerry in the group stages but did lose heavily to Cork.

The four games to-date have seen Limerick’s new management give game time to 37 different players – 11 making their senior debuts. The newcomers are: Stephen Cahill, Mike Casey, Kyle Hayes, David Dempsey, Aaron Gillane, Robbie Hanley, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, David McCarthy, Lorcan Lyons, Colin Ryan and Peter Casey.

Limerick have a panel of 41 players but will be reducing that number ahead of the Allianz Hurling League, which starts on February 12 away to Wexford.

Just four members of the panel are yet to see competitive action, for varying reasons, in 2017 – Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes, Sean Finn and Seamus Flanagan.

Cork have named 11 of the team that scored seven goals against Limerick two weeks ago. Coming into a strong line-up are Damien Cahalane, Mark Ellis, Christopher Joyce and Conor Lehane.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher); Paul Browne (Bruff), James Ryan (Garryspillane); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: David McCarthy (Glenroe), Seanie O’Brien (Patrickswell), Richie English (Doon), Gavin O’Mahony (Kilmallock), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Seanie Tobin (Murroe-Boher), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, (Monaleen).

CORK: Anthony Nash (Kanturk); Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Damian Cahalane (St Finbarrs); Mark Ellis (Millstreet), Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), Mark Coleman (Blarney); Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk), Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields); Conor Lehane (Midleton), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Shane Kingston (Douglas); Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville). Subs: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig), David Griffin (Carrigaline), Conor O'Sullivan (Sarsfields), Jack Sheehan (Erins Own), Killian Burke (Midleton), Chris O'Leary (Valley Rovers), Cormac Murphy (Mallow), Paul Haughney (Midleton), Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas), Michael Cahalane (Bandon).