Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup quarter-final details

THE fixtures have been made for next week’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals, which features four Limerick sides.

And the draw has also been made for the quarter-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup quarter-finals.

Three of the Senior Cup quarter-finals take place on Wednesday next, February 1.

Last year’s beaten finalists Crescent College Comprehensive face a trip to Cork to take on PBC at Lansdowne, 2pm. At the same time, at Musgrave Park, Ardscoil Ris will take on holders CBC at Musgrave Park.

In the third quarter-final to go ahead on Wednesday next, Glenstal Abbey face a trip to Tipperary Town to face Rockwell College at Clanwilliam FC, 2.30pm.

The quarter-finals of the Senior Cup will be completed on Thursday next, February 2, when St Munchin’s College face Bandon Grammar School at Bandon RFC, 2.30pm.

Meanehile, the draw for the Junior Cup quarter-finals will see Ardscoil Ris travel to Cork to face CBC. Holders Crescent College Comprehensive have been drawn away to Rockwell College, while St Munchin’s College will lock horns with PBC in Cork.

In the only all-Limerick quarter-final, Castletroy College will meet local rivals Castletroy College.

St Munchin’s College booked their place in the quarter-finals this Thursday when defeating Glenstal Abbey 20-3 on the 4G rugby pitch at UL.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals

Wednesday, February 1

PBC v Crescent College Comprehensive, Lansdowne, 2pm

CBC v Ardscoil Rís, Irish Independent Park, 2pm

Rockwell College v Glenstal Abbey, Clanwilliam FC, 2.30pm

Thursday, February 2

Bandon Grammar v St Munchin's College, Bandon RFC, 2.30pm

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-finals

CBC v Ardscoil Rís

Rockwell College v Crescent College Comprehensive

PBC v St Munchin's College

Castletroy College v St Clement's College

(Ties to be played week commencing February 6)