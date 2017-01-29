Limerick begin Ladies Football League campaign

THE Limerick ladies football side begin life in Division Three of the Lidl National Football League this Sunday.

Limerick are away to Leitrim this Sunday in round one of the league in Ballinmore at 2.30.

Limerick are under new management for 2017 with Kevin Denihan in charge of a panel that won Division Four last season. In the backroom team are Pa O'Brien (selector-coach), John Holland (medic-physio), Rosaleen Creamer (liaison officer), Colm Canning (strength and conditioning), Gary O'Connell (goalkeeper coach) and John Crawford (video analyst).

Olivia Giltenane is the new team captain with Kristine Reidy and Cathy Mee as vice-captains.

Games will follow against Wexford, Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon, Down and Meath.

PANEL: Loretta Hanley and Kristine Reidy (both Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Ingrid Laffan, Emma McGuire, Caroline Hickey, Stephanie Carroll, Mairead Kavanagh, Emma Donnelly (all St Ailbies), Cathy Mee, Rosemary Rea, Orla Moriarty, Karen Bailey, Kristy Carroll, Aine McGrath (all Ballylanders), Niamh Holland, Megan O'Shea, Meabh McCarthy, Orlaith O'Donoghue, Kate Kennedy, Sarah O'Sullivan (all St Brigids), Olivia Giltenane (Mungret St Pauls), Alva Neary and Gemma Barrett (Old Mill), Siobhan Moloney (Oola), Cloda Kirby (Knockainey), Shelly Walsh (Galtee Gaels).