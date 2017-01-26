Gaelic Grounds to host Limerick v Cork Munster Hurling League final

THE Gaelic Grounds will host Sunday’s Munster Hurling League final between Limerick and Cork.

The game will have a 2.00 start at the Limerick venue.

Sunday will be the third successive year that Limerick have reached the final of the early season provincial competition – beating Cork in 2015 and losing to Clare in 2017.

Cork arrive in the final with four wins from four – including a 21-point win over Limerick in round two.

John Kiely’s Limerick had wins over Waterford, Kerry and Clare.

Tickets are now on sale for Sunday’s final from participating Centra and Supervalu outlets. Pre-purchased tickets cost €10 if purchased before Saturday night.

The match day prices are €15.

The concession price for students and OAPs will be €10.

All U-16s will be admitted free into the final.