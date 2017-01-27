Munster Senior Cup final fixture confirmed

YOUNG Munster’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup final showdown with Cork Constitution will be played at Musgrave Park on Sunday, February 26, at 2.30pm.

It will be the 126th showpiece decider of the prestigious competition with Young Munster hoping to avenge last year's 14-7 final defeat to the Cork club at Thomond Park.

Con will be looking to achieve a five-in-a-row of Munster Senior Cup successes next month.

First staged in 1886, the Munster Senior Cup is among the oldest events in world rugby with Cork Con the second most successful club with 27 titles, behind Garryowen (38-time winners).

Young Munster have captured the trophy on seven occasions and enjoyed big wins over Kanturk and Shannon in the opening rounds before a 16-13 win away to Cashel in the semi-final.

Munsters’ needed a drop-goal from Shane Airey in the first period of extra-time to decide the issue after a highly competitive match.

Cork Con, meanwhile, navigated a tricky tie away to UL Bohemians in the first round of the cup before scoring a comprehensive victory against Nenagh Ormond in the second round.

Con then overcame Highfield in the semi-finals.

The winners of next month's final will advance to next year's Bateman Cup along with the Leinster, Ulster and Connacht champions.

Both clubs are in All Ireland League action in Division 1A this Saturday. Third-placed Young Munster host leaders Lansdowne at Tom Clifford Park in the big game of the weekend, with second-placed Cork Con travelling to UCD, both 2.30pm.