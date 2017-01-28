Limerick's seven AIL clubs face crucial fixtures

THE Ulster Bank League resumes in full this Saturday with a complete programme of games, including seven fixtures for Limerick's seven senior clubs.

Saturday's fixtures in Divisions 1A and 1B are return fixtures from the final series of games played before the Christmas and New Year's break.

In Division 1A, third-placed Young Munster host table toppers Lansdowne at Tom Clifford Park, while also in 1A, fourth-placed Garryowen travel to basement side Terenure College.

Meanwhile, in 1B, second-placed UL-Bohemian travel to the Mardyke to face UCC, while struggling Shannon, under new head coach Tom Hayes, host Galwegians at Thomond Park.

Thomond host Old Crescent in a Limerick derby in 2B, while Bruff entertin Bangor. All games take place on Saturday, 2.30pm.

Young Munster sit five point off Saturday's opponents Lansdowne at the mid-point of the regular season.

Munsters had to be satisfied with taking a losing bonus point from their most recent meeting with the Dubliners, a 24-30 defeat on the back pitch at the Aviva Stadium.

Improving Garryowen will be looking to make it back-to-back wins over Terenure when travelling to Lakelands following their 41-26 success last month.

In Division 1B, second-placed UL-Bohemian edged UCC 18-17 in their last outing in ULand the Annacotty side will be anxious to complete a double to remain on the coat tails of leaders Buccaneers.

Bottom side Shannon, two points adrift of ninth-placed Dolphin will be desperate to avenge the 41 point thumping they suffered away to Galwegians when the sides renew rivalry at Thomond Park.

All game kick-off at 2.30pm.