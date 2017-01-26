Munster make history 50 years ago this week

MUNSTER became the first Irish province to defeat a major touring side 50 years ago this week when edging past Australia 11-8 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday, January 25, 1967.

Tom Kiernan kicked two first half penalties for Munster against a try for the tourists by winger Alan Cardy converted by John Brass.

A Brass penalty shortly after the restart restored their lead before Noel Murphy played a central role in the attack that led to the decisive Munster try by out-half John Moroney converted by Kiernan.

The surviving members of the team were honoured at the pre-match dinner ahead of Saturday’s Munster-Racing 92 European Champions Cup game at Thomond Park.

MUNSTER: T J Kiernan (Cork Con); A Horgan (Cork Con), J Walsh (Sundays Well), B Bresnihan (UCD), P McGrath (UCC); J Moroney (Garryowen & London Irish), L Hall (UCC); P O’Callaghan (Dolphin), K Ging (Sundays Well), M O’Callaghan (Young Munster), B O’Dowd (Bohemians), J Murray (Cork Con), N Murphy (Cork Con), L Coughlan (Cork Con), T Moore (Highfield).

AUSTRALIA: P Ryan; D Webb, P Smith, T Moore, A Cardy; J Brass, K Catchpole; J Thornett (capt), R Taylor, R Prosser, R Heming, M Purcell, D O'Callaghan, R Tulloch, D Taylor.

REFEREE: R W Gilliland (Ulster).