Castletroy's Chloe Ryan top Irish player in Portugal

CASTLETROY Golf’ Club’s Chloe Ryan is the leading Irish player after the opening day of the Portuguese International Ladies Amateur Championship.

Irish international Ryan began her round on the 10th hole at the Montado Hotel & Golf Resort and was subsequently four over through seven holes.

However, a stunning four under back nine, including an eagle three on the 7th, helped catapult her back up the leaderboard.

Twenty two-year-old UCD student Ryan finished with a level par round of 72 to lie in 23rd position overall.

The Championship consists of 18 holes stroke play being played over four days, with the top 40 players and ties competing over a final 18 holes on Saturday to decide the Champion.

Julie McCarthy (Forrest Little), Valerie Clancy (Killarney) and Annabel Wilson (Lurgan) carded rounds of 73 and 74’s, respectively. Georgia Carr (Milltown), Maria Dunne (Skerries) and Sinead Sexton (Lahinch) are lying in 52nd, 60th and 61st place after rounds of 75, 76 and 77.

Italian player, Letizia Bagnoli carded an immaculate 67, which sees her leading by one from Danish golfer Line Toft Hansen.