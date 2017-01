LIMERICK rugby fixtures for the period from Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup

Glenstal Abbey v St. Munchin's, 4G UL

Mungret Cup

St Clement's v Colaiste Choilm, St. Clement's

Mungret Shield

Colaiste Choilm v Villiers, Tanner Park, 1pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

King Cup

Scoil Muire Gan Smal v John the Baptist, Ballyanly, 1pm

Under 14 Friendly

Castletroy College v Crescent College Comp., Castletroy; Castletroy College B v Crescent College Comp. B, Castletroy

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Ulster Bank League Division 1A

Dublin University v Clontarf, College Park;

St Mary's College v Old Belvedere, Templeville Road; Terenure College v Garryowen, Lakelands Park; UCD v Cork Constitution, Belfield Bowl; Young Munster v Lansdowne, Tom Clifford Park

Ulster Bank League Division 1B

Ballynahinch v Dolphin, Ballymacarn Park;

Buccaneers v Ballymena, Dubarry Park; Shannon v Galwegians, Thomond Park;

UCC v U.L. Bohemian, Mardyke, 3pm

Ulster Bank League Division 2B

City of Armagh v Greystones, Palace Grounds; Dungannon v City of Derry, Stevenson Park; MU Barnhall v Bective Rangers, Parsonstown; Thomond v Old Crescent, Liam Fitzgerald Park

Ulster Bank League Division 2C

Bruff v Bangor, Kilballyowen Park; Kanturk v Rainey Old Boys, Knocknacolan; Navan v Midleton, Balreask Old; Sligo v Seapoint, Hamilton Park; Tullamore v Boyne, Spollanstown;

Gleeson League Section A

Ennis-St. Senan's v Castleisland-Abbeyfeale, Jim Slattery Park; Richmond v Shannon, Richmond Park; UL-Bohemian v Garryowen, Annacotty; Young Munster v Scariff, Tom Clifford Park

Donal Walsh Trophy

Dolphin v Bruff, Irish Independent Park;

UCC Freshers v Shannon, Curaheen Road;

UL.-Bohemian v Sunday's Well, Annacotty;

Young Munster v Garryowen, Tom Clifford Park

Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1

Dolphin v Garryowen, Irish Independent Park, 1pm

Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1

Dunmanway v Richmond, Dunmanway

Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1

Killarney v Castleisland-Abbeyfeale, Killarney, 11am

Girls Under 18 Cup

Shannon v Midleton-Youghal, Coonagh, 12pm;

Girls Under 15 Cup

Shannon v Midleton-Youghal, Coonagh, 12pm; St. Mary's v Carrick-Fethard, Grove Island, 2.45pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup

Cashel v Newcastle West, Cashel, 2pm;

Cobh Pirates v Kanturk, Cobh, 2pm;

Cork Constitution v Muskerry, Temple Hill, 2pm; Crosshaven v Clonakilty, Crosshaven, 2pm; Ennis v Clonmel, Ennis, 2pm; Galbally v St. Mary's, Galbally, 2pm; Garryowen v Skibbereen, Dooradoyle, 2pm; Highfield v St. Senan's, Woodleigh Park, 2pm;

Old Christians v Abbeyfeale, Rathcooney, 2pm; Old Crescent v Clanwilliam, Rosbrien, 2pm; Richmond v U.L. Bohemian, Richmond Park, 2pm; Shannon v Thomond, Coonagh, 2pm; U.C.C. v Bandon, Mardyke, 2pm;

Youghal v Midleton, Youghal, 2pm; Young Munster v Waterford City, Tom Clifford Park, 2pm

Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1

Bruff v Skibbereen, Kilballyowen Park, 12.30pm; Young Munster v Dungarvan, Tom Clifford Park, 12pm

Group 3

Old Crescent v Kinsale, Rosbrien, 12.30pm

Munster Club Under 16 Plate Group 1

Nenagh Ormond v Newcastle West-Estuary, Nenagh, 11am

Group 2

Garryowen v Highfield, Dooradoyle, 11.30am

North Under 15 League

Nenagh Ormond v Clanwilliam, Nenagh, 12pm

North Under 14 League

Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 11am; Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle, 11.30am; U.L. Bohemian-St. Mary's v Bruff, Annacotty, 11.30am

North Under 14 Conference

Kilrush v St. Senan's, Kilrush, 11.30am;

Newcastle West-Estuary v Thomond, Newcastle West, 11.30am; Old Crescent v Newport-Ballina-Killaloe, Rosbrien, 11am

West Under 14 League

Abbeyfeale v Killarney, Abbeyfeale, 11am

Under 13 Friendly

St Senan's v Old Crescent, Jim Slattery Park, 11am