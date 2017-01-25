Limerick sides drawn away in Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals

THE four Limerick contenders remaining in this season’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup are all facing away dates in next week’s quarter-finals.

Crescent College Comprehensive, 31-7 winners over St Clement’s College in their play-off game at Thomond Park this Wednesday, face a trip to Cork to take on impressive first round winners PBC.

Elsewhere, St Munchin’s College, who reached the last eight courtesy of a dramatic 24-19 play-off win over local rivals Castetroy College also at Thomond Park on Wednesday, will travel to West Cork to take on Bandon Grammar School.

In another quarter-final clash, Ardscoil Ris, who received a bye into the last eight after losing their opening fixture to leading fancies PBC, will head to Leeside next week for a meeting with holders CBC.

Finally, Glenstal Abbey, the only Limerick school to win an opening round fixture, have been drawn away to Rockwell College in next week’s quarter-finals.

Exact dates, venues and kick-off times for next weeks Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals will be confirmed this Thursday.

The Junior Cup quarter-final draw will take place this Thursday following the final second round game between Glensta Abbey and St Munchin's College on the 4G rugby pitch at UL, 2.30pm.

On Wednesday in the Munster Schools Senior Cup play-offs at Thomond Park, Crescent College scored five tries in their 31-7 win over St Clement’s. Mark Edwards, captain John Blake, Karl Moloney, Conor Fitzgerald and Aaron Cosgrove scored the Dooradoyle side’s try, while winger Mark Shanahan added three conversions.

Michael Kiely scored the St Clement’s try, with John Bateman converting to leave a half-time score of 14-7.

In the day’s second game, a dramatic injury time try from captain Kealan McMahon helped St Munchin’s College edge past Castletroy College who had led 19-17 in stoppage time.

St Munchin’s points came courtesy of tries from Jason Kiely, Tyrone O’Halloran and McMahon, while out-half Kiely also kicked a penalty goal and three conversions.

Castletroy replied with tries from Conor Bermingham. hooker Kieran O’Shea and fleet-footed winger Muiris Rowsome, while scrum-half Steven Atkinson added two conversions.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Quarter-Finals

PBC v Crescent College Comprehensive

Bandon Grammar v St Munchin's College

CBC v Ardscoil Rís

Rockwell College v Glenstal Abbey

(All venues, dates and kick-off times will be confirmed on Thursday)