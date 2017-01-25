Dramatic UL win in Sigerson Cup

UL battled back from 11-points down to win a dramatic Sigerson Cup round one game this Wednesday.

The Limerick college were 3-19 to 4-15 winners with Kerry native Jack Goulding kicking the extra time winner after he was introduced as a substitute against Maynooth University in UL.

UL, managed by Brian Carson, now advance to a February 8 quarter final, where they await the result of next Tuesday’s tie between Athlone IT and Dublin IT.

UL are captained by Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West). Also in action were Paul White (Rathleale), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks) and James Naughton (St Senans).

UL trailed 2-5 to 0-7 at half time and were 4-7 to 0-8 in arrears seven minutes into the second half.

A Gearoid Hegarty goal started the fight back, which wasn’t helped when Clare senior footballer Cian O’Dea was blackcarded.

Twenty four hours after playing Fitzgibbon Cup, Hegarty was fouled for a 51st minute penalty but Niall McDermott’s drive crept over the crossbar to leave 1-12 4-8.

A late goal from Michael Geaney and ultimately a Fergal Boland point secured extra time, 2-16 to 4-10.

In extra time, UL had a Shane Ryan goal to help them into a 3-16 to 4-15 half time lead in extra time.

Despite the sending off of Ian Burke held on and it was Jack Goulding that kicked the winner.