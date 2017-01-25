Limerick players in Sigerson Cup action

LIMERICK’S only Sigerson Cup representatives UL are in action this Wednesdsay (2.00).

UL are bidding to at least repeat the heroics of last year when they reached a first Sigerson semi-final in 19-years.

Today they entertain Maynooth in round one.

Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West) is the UL captain with Paul White (Rathkeale), James Naughton (St Senans) and dual player Gearoid Hegarty all in the panel.

Also in the UL plans are Colm O’Driscoll (Cork), Cian O’Dea (Clare), Fergal Boland (Mayo), Gary Patterson (Roscommon) and Kerry’s Denis Daly and Michael Geaney.

Elsewhere in Sigerson Cup action are Seamus O’Carroll (Garda College), Sean O’Dea (UCD), Killian Ryan (UCC), Daniel Daly (CIT) and Sean Sheahan and Brian Donovan (NUI Galway).