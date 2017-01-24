Munster 10 in Irish U-20s 6 Nations squad

TEN Munster players have been included in Ireland’s U-20s squad for the opening rounds of the upcoming 6 Nations Championship.

Shannon’s back-row John Foley is included in his second U20s Six Nations Championship. Foley is joined in the squad by his Shannon club mate Conor Fitzgerald.

Young Munster have four representatives included, Calvin Nash, Jack Lyons, Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes.

Garryowen are doubly represented with the inclusion of Peader Collins and Liam Coombes, while UL-Bohemian front row forward Joey Conway is also named in the 32-man squad.

Meanwhile, Munster’s former Glenstal Abbey Schools Cup star Colm Hogan, now playing with Dublin University, is also included in Nigel Carolan’s squad.

Jack Kelly, of Leinster, has been named as captain.

Carolan said: The U20 Six Nations Championship is always an exciting competition, but we'll be taking it one game at a time and we're looking forward to getting things under way against Scotland on Friday week.”

The Ireland U20s will open their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Friday, February 3 at the Broadwood Stadium in Glasgow at 8.30pm. They will then travel to Prato to play Italy on Friday, February, 10 with a 7pm (local time) kick-off.

Ireland will then play their first home game of the Championship against France on Friday February 24 in Donnybrook.

Ireland U-20 6 Nations squad: Forwards: Paul Boyle (Lansdowne FC/Leinster); Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster); Joey Conway (UL-Bohemian/Munster); Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster); Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster); Caelan Doris (St Mary's College/Leinster); Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne FC/Leinster); John Foley (Shannon RFC/Munster); Cillian Gallagher (Corinthians RFC/Connacht); Ronan Kelleher (UCD/Leinster); Sean Masterson (Corinthians/Connacht); Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne FC/Leinster); Rory Mulvihill (UCD RFC/Leinster); Marcus Rea (Queen's University/Ulster); Jack Regan (UCD RFC/Leinster); Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster) Backs: Rory Butler (Queen's University/Ulster); Peadar Collins (Garryowen/Munster); Liam Coombes (Garryowen/Munster); Conor Dean (St. Mary's College/Leinster); Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon RFC/Munster); Colm Hogan (Dublin University/Munster); Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC/Leinster); Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster) Captain; Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster); Jack Lyons (Young Munster/Munster); Robert Lyttle (Queen's University/Ulster); Johnny McPhillips (Ballynahinch/Ulster); Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC/Leinster); Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster); Tommy O'Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster); Johnny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster)