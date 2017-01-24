Munster's James Cronin ruled out for up to eight weeks

MUNSTER prop James Cronin has been ruled out of action for up to eight weeks due to a finger injury.

Cronin underwent surgery on his injured finger yesterday with Munster indicating that the Irish international is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Cronin was replaced by Dave Kilcoyne during the opening half of Saturday’s Champions Cup win over Racing 92 after sustaining the injury.

Cronin missed out on being named in Ireland’s extended squad for the opening two rounds of the 6 Nations Championship which was confirmed on Monday as a result of the injury.

Thirteen Munster players, including three uncapped players, brothers Rory and Niall Scannell, and winger Andrew Conway have been included in Joe Schmidt’s 40-man squad.

Meanwhile, the Munster A game in Allianz Park on Friday night also took its toll with Dave Foley sustaining a wrist injury. The UL-Bohemian lock will now seek specialist opinion on the injury.

Academy number 8 Gavin Coombes is also under medical review for a shoulder injury.

Munster are not involved in any competitive fixture this weekend, with their next outing coming in the form of the rearranged PRO12 clash away to Edinburgh on Friday, February 3.