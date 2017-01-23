Lucky 13 for Munster in Ireland's 6 Nations squad

THIRTEEN Munster players, including three uncapped players, have been included in Ireland’s 40-strong squad for the opening two rounds of the 2017 RBS 6 Nations Championship.

Among the 13 Munster players included are uncapped brothers Niall and Rory Scannell and in-form winger Andrew Conway.

A total of eight Munster forwards have been included in Joe Schmidt’s squad, Billy Holland, Dave Kilcoyne, Tommy O’Donnell, Peter O’Mahony, Donnacha Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell and CJ Stander.

Five Munster backs have also been selected, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Simon Zebo.

Ireland travel to both Edinburgh and Rome over the course of the first two rounds of this year's Championship facing the Scots in Murrayfield on Saturday, February 4 before flying to Rome to take on Conor O'Shea's Italian side on Saturday, February 11.