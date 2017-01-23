THE 2017 Fitzgibbon Cup commences this Tuesday afternoon with a trio of Limerick Third Level Colleges among the 16 teams.

All three Limerick sides have home advantage in their round one group games this January 24 – 2.00 starts.

Champions Mary Immaculate College entertain GMIT, 2015 winners UL play Cork IT and LIT face Trinity College.

Round Two takes place on Thursday February 2, with UL the only local side at home – against NUI Galway. The final group games on Tuesday February 7 when all three Limerick sides are away from home.

The two two in each group advance to the quarter finals on Tuesday February 14.

MARY IMMACULATE

MANAGEMENT - Manager: Jamie Wall (Cork), selectors: Gavin O’Mahony (Kilmallock), Cormac McGrath (Tipperary).

LIMERICK PLAYERS – Riche English and Darragh O’Donovan (both Doon), Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane (both Patrickswell), Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh).

STAR NAMES – Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Colm Galvin (Clare), Luke Meade (Cork).

GROUP – IT Carlow, Mary I, Galway-Mayo IT, Dublin IT.

UL

MANAGEMENT – Manager: Brian Lohan, selectors: James Moran (Ahane), Ralph (Clare).

LIMERICK PLAYERS – Barry Nash (South Liberties), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Sean Finn (Bruff), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), David McCarthy (Glenroe), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Pat Ryan (Doon).

STAR NAMES - Jason Forde, John McGrath (both Tipperary), Tony Kelly (Clare), Stephen Bennett (Waterford).

GROUP – UL, NUI Galway, DCU St Patricks, Cork IT.

LIT

MANAGEMENT – Manager: Davy Fitzgerald, selectors: Cyril Farrell (Galway), Pat Bennett (Waterford), Jimmy Browne (Clare).

LIMERICK PLAYERS - Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jack Quaid (Effin), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Niall Maher (Doon), Kieran Herlihy (Monagea), Mark Sheahan (Ballybrown).

STAR NAMES – David Reidy, Peter Duggan, Jamie Shanahan (all Clare), Shane Bennett (Waterford).

GROUP – DCU Dochas Eireann, LIT, Trinity College Dublin, Waterford IT.