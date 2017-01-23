Limerick FC sign Brazilian striker

LIMERICK FC have bolstered their squad with the signing of vastly experienced Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tosi for the 2017 season.

Thirty four-year-old Tosi has played for 13 different clubs over a 14-year playing career.

Tosi played alongside current Limerick FC strength and conditioning coach Joe Gamble and Roy O’Donovan at Brunei DPMM in the Singapore S-League – where he scored 24 goals in 2014.

In all, Tosi has played in Brazil, Switzerland, Greece, Singapore, Indonesia and Iran.

Tosi played in Lausanne’s defeat to FC Basel in the 2010 Swiss Cup final, before winning the Swiss Challenge League, Switzerland’s second tier, with the club a year later. He also won a top-flight league medal with Esteghlal in Iran in 2013.

Limerick also signed rising teenage star Chiedozie Ogbene from Cork City last week as well as agreeing a one year contract extension for experienced striker John O’Flynn.

Limerick FC, currently in pre-season training, play their first competitive fixture of 2017 when facing Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup at St Colman's Pk, Cobh on Saturday next, January 28 at 2pm.

Limerick’s first game on their return to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division is a home fixture against Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field on Saturday, February 25 at 6.30pm.