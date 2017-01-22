Mixed day for Limerick hurlers and footballers

LIMERICK senior footballers suffered a heartbreaking extra time defeat to Kerry in the McGrath Cup final at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Limerick senior hurlers recorded a facile victory over Kerry’s hurlers in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

Limerick and Kerry had finished level, 1-11 each, at the end of normal time in the McGrath Cup football final played before an official attendance of 2,010.

Conor Geaney looked to have won it for Kerry with a free before Sean O’Dea, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, ensured two extra 10-minute periods.

A late goal in extra time from Geaney helped Kerry claim a 3-13 to 2-12 win and a first McGrath Cup title since 2013.

In the day’s opening game at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick’s hurlers put Kerry to the sword, 4-28 to 0-16, to record their third Munster Hurling League win in four.

Three goals in the five minutes before half time ensured the home side were going to run out easy victors.

Peter Casey helped himself to 1-9, 0-6 from frees, while Barry Nash bagged 2-3 from play.