Munster to host Toulouse in Champions Cup quarter-finals

MUNSTER will host French aristocrats Toulouse in the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions Cup at Thomond Park on the first weekend of April.

Toulouse set up a repeat of the sides’ 2014 quarter-final clash in Limerick after scoring a hard-earned 19-10 victory over Connacht on Sunday which secured a second-placed finish for the Top 14 side in Pool 2.

Pool 1 winners Munster scored an emphatic 47-23 victory over four-time European Cup winners Toulouse when the clubs met at the last eight stage in Limerick three years ago.

Munster also emerged victorious in their 2008 Heineken Cup final showdown at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff.

Second seeds Munster have now earned a record nine home quarter-finals in the European Cup. The province has only lost one of their previous eight home quarter-finals in the competition. That reverse was a 2012 defeat at the hands of Ulster.

The exact dates and kick-off times for the quarter-final matches will be confirmed this week.

Champions Cup quarter-final line-up:

Munster v Toulouse; Saracens v Glasgow; Leinster v Wasps; Clermont v Toulon