All-Ireland League resumes for Limerick's Division 2 clubs

THE Ulster Bank League resumes in Divisions 2A, 2B and 2C this Saturday after a lengthy Christmas and New Year's break.

In Division 2B, Old Crescent host Dungannon at Rosbrien (2.30pm), while Thomond make the trip to Dr Hickey Park to face Greystones.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Bruff make the long trip to Hatrick Park to face on Rainey Old Boys.

Bruff currently sit in fifth place in the Division 2B table after securing a hard fought 15-14 win away to this Saturday's opponents Dungannon when the sides met in the final league outing before the Christmas break.

Old Crescent, trailed 5-7 at half-time, with Val McDermott touching down for the Limerick side at the break.

When Dungannon jumped into a 14-5 lead after 50 minutes, Crescent were facing an uphill battle to take anything from the game.

However, the Rosbrien side stormed back with Brendan Guilfoyle’s try, converted by Shane O’Brien on 70 minutes reducing the Ulster side’s lead to two points, 14-12.

O’Brien then showed superb composure late on to land the match-winning penalty goal.

Both sides are sure to show signs of rustiness this weekend following their extended break from competitive action during the Festive period.

Meanwhile, also in 2B, ninth-placed Thomond will be looking to improve on their heavy 45-7 home defeat to Greystones last time out.

Thomond, who have a single win and a draw from their opening 9 games, sit just four points ahead of bottom side City of Derry.

Bruff sit in seventh in 2C after scoring a hard-earned 15-11 home win over Rainey Old Boys last time out.

Bruff made it three wins on the bounce in 2C with that excellent victory over their table topping visitors Rainey Old Boys.