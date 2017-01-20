Limerick and Kerry reveal teams for McGrath Cup final

THE Limerick and Kerry football teams were named this Friday evening for Sunday’s McGrath Cup final.

The decider takes place in the Gaelic Grounds at 3.00 with Billy Lee’s Limerick looking for a first title since 2005.

Limerick beat Clare and Waterford to reach the final.

The team for Sunday shows two changes from the side that beat Clare in round one – U-21 players Brian Fanning and Brian Donovan coming into the team.

Kerry have a mix of youth and experience in their line-up with household names aplenty like James O’Donoghue, David Moran and Killian Young.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen); Paul White (Rathkeale), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Paul Hannan (Newcastle West); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Ger Collins (Monaleen), Brian Donovan (Monaleen); Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Seamus O’Carroll (Cappagh). Subs: Brian Scanlon (Gerald Griffins), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), David Ward (Fr Caseys), Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), James Bridgeman (St Senans), Bill Creamer (Cappamore), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West), James Naughton (St Senans), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls).

KERRY: Brendan Kealy; Shane Enright, Jason Foley, Killian Young; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan; David Moran, Jack Barry; Jonathan Lyne, Jack Savage, Michael Geaney; Barry John Keane, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue. Subs: Brian Kelly, Brendan O’Sullivan, Gavin Crowley, Ronan Shanahan, Denis Daly, Adrian Spillane, Conor Geaney, Kevin McCarthy, Conor Keane, Barry O’Sullivan, Brian Ó Seanacháin.