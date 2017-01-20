Thomond Park double header in Munster Schools Cup play-offs

THE fixture details for next week’s second round play-off games in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cups have been confirmed.

There will be a Senior Cup all-Limerick double-header at Thomond Park, on Wednesday next, January 25, as Crescent College Comprehensive face St Clement's College at 2.30pm and St Munchin's College take on Castletroy College at 4.15pm.

The Junior Cup play-off games take place on Tuesday and Thursday next with Bandon Grammar taking on Crescent College Comp at Musgrave Park on Tuesday at 2.30pm, while Glenstal Abbey face St Munchin's College on the 4G pitch at UL on Thursday at 2.30pm.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Play-Off Fixtures

Wednesday, January 25

Crescent College Comprehensive v St. Clement's College, Thomond Park, 2:30pm; St. Munchin's College v Castletroy College, Thomond Park, 4:15pm

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup Play-Off Fixtures

Tuesday, January 24

Bandon Grammar v Crescent College, Musgrave Park 2:30pm

Thursday, January 26

Glenstal Abbey v St. Munchin's College, University of Limerick 4G, 2:30pm