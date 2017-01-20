Erasmus: 'Munster definitely not complacent ahead of Racing tie'

MUNSTER Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has dismissed the notion that complacency could be an issue for the province in Saturday’s Champions Cup Round 6 clash with Racing 92 at a sold-out Thomond Park, 5.30pm.

Munster need a victory in their Pool 1 fixture to ensure the province secures a home quarter-final in this season’s Champions Cup.

French champions Racing 92 have only pride to play for as the Top 14 champions have won just one of their five pool fixtures to date, with their chances of progressing to the knock-out stages long gone.

Erasmus said: “Complacency is definitely not a problem. Leicester at home and away is a prime example of us not handling the intensity of a team that is doing its best to try and turn its season around.

“This weekend we will face Racing who we beat solid on that side but they smashed Leicester last weekend and they are trying to turn their season around. That’s a very dangerous team.

“They have individual brilliant players who can rip you apart. Even the Glasgow game at home they could have scored four tries in the first 20 minutes which they didn’t and that would have presented a different situation for them.

“I think our guys are definitely not complacent with what is at stake. If we win this game we can have a home quarter final and to repay the crowds who have been supporting us at home and away with a home quarter final so complacency is not a problem.

“It’s just making sure that energy is channelled into playing well because I didn’t think that Glasgow we played well tactically. The intensity was up right up there but tactically we weren’t at our best.”