Limerick sides kept apart in FAI Junior Cup draw

THE four remaining Limerick sides in this season’s FAI Junior Cup, in conjunction with Aviva and Umbro, were kept apart in this Tursday’s last 16 draw.

Two of the Limerick & District League sides have been drawn at home in the seventh round. Ballynanty Rovers will host Killarney Celtic, while Regional United will entertain Carrick Utd.

The remaining two Limerick sides have been drawn away, with Janesboro facing a trip to Navan Cosmos, while Kilmallock are on the road to Donnycarney United.

The round seven ties will take place on the weekend of February 3 to 5.

The FAI Junior Cup Round 7 draw in full is:

Evergreen FC v Willow Park FC; Ballynanty Rovers v Killarney Celtic; Navan Cosmos FC v Janesboro FC; Sheriff YC v Villa FC; Donnycarney FC v Kilmallock Utd; Boyle Celtic v VEC FC; Regional Utd v Carrick Utd; Peake Villa FC v Crumlin Utd