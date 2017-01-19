Draw made for play-off games in Munster Schools Cups

THE draw has been made for the ‘second chance’ play-off games in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cups.

Castletroy College became the fifth Limerick city side to end up in the draw for the Senior Cup play-off after the 2008 Cup winners suffered a disappointing 24-17 defeat to Bandon Grammar School at Bandon RFC on Thursday.

Castletroy had led the game 17-7 at one stage in the second half.

In the play-off draw, first round loser’s Ardscoil Ris received a bye into the quarter-finals, where the North Circular Road school will face an away fixture.

The two play-off games drawn will see St Munchin’s College host Castletroy College and Crescent College Comprehensive entertain St Clement’s College. The Limerick derby fixtures will take place next week, with dates, venues and kick-off times to be confirmed.

The winners of the play-off games will advance to the quarter-finals to join Glenstal Abbey, Ardscoil Ris, PBC, CBC and Rockwell College.

Meanwhile, in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup, Castletroy College booked their place in the quarter-finals with an exciting 12-10 victory over Bandon Grammar School in the day’s curtain raiser at Bandon RFC.

Ardscoil Ris juniors also received a bye into the quarter-finals after losing their opening game to PBC. The play-off games will see Glenstal Abbey host St Munchin’s College, while Bandon Grammar School entertain Crescent College Comprehensive.

The play-off games in the Junior Cup are also set to take place next week, with dates, venues and kick-off times to be confirmed.

The winners of the two play-offs will advance to the quarter-finals.

Already through to the quarter-finals in the Junior Cup are St Clement’s College, Ardscoil Ris, Castletroy College, PBC, CBC and Rockwell College.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Play-Off Draw

Bye: Ardscoil Rís; St Munchin's v Castletroy College; Crescent College Comprehensive v St Clement's College (Ties to be played January 23-27)

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup Draw

Bye: Ardscoil Rís; Glenstal Abbey v St Munchin's College; Bandon Grammar v Crescent College Comprehensive (Ties to be played January 23-27)