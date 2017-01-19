Harty Cup heartbreak as injury goal dethrones Ardscoil Ris

CHAMPIONS Ardscoil Ris suffered Harty Cup heartbreak this Thursday afternoon with an injury time goal dethroning the Limerick side.

This quarter final replay was decided by a superb goal from a Liam O’Shea penalty in injury time in Bansha. The final score was 2-11 to 0-15.

Six successive points looked to have Ardscoil Ris on course for a semi final meeting with St Colmans College Fermoy when they led 0-15 to 1-11 as the stopwatch entered injury time.

Then sub Michael Kelly was fouled for a penalty - Midleton could have opted for a point and forced extra time but went for the winner and Liam O’Shea produced a stunning shot to beat Bryan Curtin in the Ardscoil Ris goal.

Ardscoil Ris were 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at half time with two David Woulfe points from play helping them to the interval lead. But their opening half saw also them hit seven wides, while Midleton only had two. The Limerick side were to end with 10, compared to three for their Cork opponents.

Midleton bossed the opening minutes of the second half and were 1-10 to 0-7 ahead with 13-minutes of the half played. Liam Gosnell getting the goal after three minutes of the half.

A Reuban McCarthy shot for goal was blocked but Brian Ryan did land the resulting ‘65. Then came a Rian Considine point and the lead was cut to 1-11 to 0-9 with 10-minutes to play.

But it was a final 10-minutes that Midleton had to play with just 14-men – Charlie Terry sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Ardscoil Ris found another gear with the extra man and hit six unanswered points – Ryan (2frees), Will Henn, James Daly and David Woulfe to level the game for the fourth time with three minutes to play.

A long range Darragh Carroll point in the final minute looked the winner for the Limerick side until the injury time drama.

SCORERS: Ardscoil Ris: Brian Ryan 0-7 (5frees, 1 ‘65), David Woulfe 0-3, Jack McInerney, Rian Considine, Will Henn, James Daly and Darragh Carroll 0-1 each. Midleton CBS: Liam Gosnell 1-5 (0-4frees), Liam O’Shea 1-4 (1-0pen, 0-2frees), Charlie Terry 0-2.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Bryan Curtin (Adare); Mark Daly (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Josh Considine (Patrickswell); Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh Carroll (Newport), Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe); Joe Gleeson (Na Piarsaigh), Brian Ryan (South Liberties); Paul O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls), Rory Duff (Mungret St Pauls), Will Henn (Na Piarsaigh); Reuban McCarthy (Na Piarsaigh), David Woulfe (Kilmallock), Jack McInerney (Cratloe). Subs: Rian Considine (Cratloe) for Paul O’Brien (42mins), James Daly (Na Piarsaigh) for Jack McInerney (48mins), Cillian O’Reilly (Patrickswell) for Will Henn (57mins).

MIDLETON CBS: Ross Walsh; Adam Daly, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Eoghan O’Sullivan; Ryan McConville, Jack McDonnell, Aaron Walsh Barry; Sean O’Meara, Christy Coughlan; Liam Gosnell, Ger Millerick, Liam O’Shea, Brendan Twomey, Charlie Terry, Joe Stack. Subs: Michael Kelly for Joe Stack (41mins), Luke Duggan Murray for Brendan Twomey (58mins).

REFEREE: Willie Barrett (Tipperary).