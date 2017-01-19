Castletroy College target Schools Cup wins

CASTLETROY College will kick-off their Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup campaign this Thursday when travelling to West Cork to face Bandon Grammar School at Bandon RFC Grounds for their firs round fixture, 2.30pm.

The game will be preceded by the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup first round tie between the same two sides at 1pm.

Castletroy's Senior Cup side is again under the expert guidance of coaches, Richard Feeney (head), Martin Burke, Rob Guerin and Fintan Cross, while Maurice Hartery is team manager.

The team is captained by their highly rated Munster Schools and Munster U-19s second row Sean English, while Mark Bromell is a Munster Schools and Munster U-19 prop.

Centre Paul Clancy played for Munster Schools in the interprovincial series in 2016.

Castletroy's exciting scrum-half Steven Atkinson played for Connacht U-19s during last season's interpro series. Hookers Eoin and Kieran O'Shea are brothers of last year's Senior Cup captain Niall and nephews of current Munster scrum coach Jerry Flannery.

Castletroy will be wary of their first round opponents Bandon Grammar School following their exploits in last season's Senior Cup when they stunned St Munchin's College.

The winners of this first round tie will progress directly to the quarter-finals of this season's Senior Cup. The loser's of the game will get a second chance to progress to the quarter-finals under the 'second chance' system. The draw to decide the make-up of the two play-off games for first round loser's will be made in Bandon RFC after Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, 2013 Junior Cup winners Castletroy College will be favourites to get their Junior Cup campaign off to a winning start in West Cork against Bandon Grammar at lunchtime on Thursday.

The Newtown school, who are captained by Michael O'Hanrahan, had a mixed bag of results in their friendlies, winning six and losing six.

However, the Cup competition often brings out the vest best of the Castletroy side. who include 2008 Munster Schools Senior Cup winner Darragh Frawley in their backroom team.

As with the Senior Cup, the winner of this tie will progress automatically to the quarter-finals with the loser getting a second chance to progress in next week's two play-off games