Limerick U-21 footballers in semi final bid

THE Limerick U-21 footballers have a semi final spot in their sights in the Peter McNulty Tournament.

Limerick entered the Laois GAA organised competition for the first time this season and wins over Clare and Wexford have Declan Brouder’s side in pole position ahead of the final round of group games this weekend.

Limerick travel to Kildare to play the locals on Saturday (2.30) in Hawkfield knowing that a positive result will ensure progress.

A hat-trick of Hugh Bourke goals helped Limerick past Clare in round one and last Saturday Limerick were 2-9 to 2-8 winners over Wexford with goals from Josh Ryan and David Connolly.