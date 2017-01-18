Disappointing day for Limerick sides in Munster Schools Cup

IT was a disappointing day for Limerick sides in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Cups today as Crescent College Comprehensive, Ardscoil Ris and St Munchin’s College suffered first round defeats in the Senior Cup.

Last year’s finalists Crescent College Comprehensive fell to a 30-5 defeat to CBC at Musgrave Park in a repeat of the 2016 final.

It was a much tighter affair at Clanwilliam Park as St Munchin’s College were edged out on a 28-18 scoreline by Rockwell College.

Meanwhile Ardscoil Ris fell to a 40-5 defeat to an impressive PBC side at Garryowen FCs Dooradoyle grounds.

All is not lost for the three Limerick schools, however, as they can still progress to the quarter-finals of the Senior Cup through the second-chance play-off system.

The draw for the plays will be made following the final first round game which takes place tomorrow, Thursday, as Castletroy College take on Bandon Grammar School at Bandon RFC, 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, there was also defeats for Ardscoil Ris and St Munchin’s College in the first round of the Junior Cup.

St Munchin’s College suffered a 22-10 loss to Rockwell College in Clanwilliam, while Ardscoil Ris were beaten 23-17 by PBC in Dooradoyle.

Crescent College rallied to secure a 15-15 draw with CBC at Musgrave Park. However, CBC were deemed winners of the tie as they scored the game’s first try.

As with the Senior Cup, the three Limerick sides in the Junior Cup will get a second chance to progress to the quarter-finals via the second-chance play-off system.