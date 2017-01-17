Wholesale changes to Limerick hurling team for Clare clash

LIMERICK have made wholesale changes to their team to play Clare this Wednesday evening in the Munster Hurling League.

For the trip to Sixmilebridge (7.30 throw-in) for the round three game, there are just two survivors from the team that lost to Cork by seven goals last Sunday.

While Barry Nash and Stephen Cahill retain their starting roles, there is a first ever senior appearance for Monaleen’s Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and a first appearance of the year for Cian Lynch.

Limerick’s management made 13 changes from the round one win over Waterford to the round two defeat to Cork and have once again made 13 changes.

The team to play Clare includes 10 of those who started in the round one win over Waterford. Ahead of the Clare game, between the Waterford and Cork games Limerick have used 32 players from their 41-man panel.

Limerick need to win against Clare and next Sunday against Kerry if they are to reach the final of the Munster Hurling League. The Gaelic Grounds hosts a Limerick v Kerry double-header on Sunday. The hurling tie has a 1.00 start, while at 3.00 is the McGrath Cup football final.

Clare have also named their team and it shows eight changes from the side that opened their season last Sunday with a win over Kerry. Corner forward is Aaron Cunningham, who will come into opposition with his father Alan, who is the Limerick goalkeeping coach.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Stephen Cahill, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Gavin O’Mahony; John Fitzgibbon, James Ryan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave; Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Nash, Seanie Tobin. Subs: David McCarthy, Seamus Hickey, Seanie O’Brien, Lorcan Lyons, Darragh O’Donovan, Paul Browne, David Dempsey, Ronan Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey, Kevin O’Brien.

CLARE: Donal Tuohy; Shane McNamara, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey; David Fitzgerald, Colm Galvin, Jamie Shanahan; David Reidy, Shane Golden; John Conlon, Cathal Malone, Peter Duggan; Cathal O'Connell, Aron Shanagher, Aaron Cunningham. Sub: Patrick Kelly, Conor Cleary, Stephen O'Halloran, Ben O'Gorman, Bobby Duggan, Jason McCarthy, Brendan Bugler, Eoin Quirke, Kevin Hehir, Conor O'Donnell, Conor Ryan.