Glenstal and Clement's record win each in Munster Schools Cups

CLINICAL Glenstal Abbey powered their way into the quarter-finals of this season’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup, while St Clement’s College advanced in the Junior Cup following first round action at UL this Tuesday.

Favourites Glenstal Abbey recorded an impressive 27-10 victory over qualifiers St Clement’s College in their exciting tie played on the 4G rugby pitch at UL.

However, earlier in the day, St Clement’s shocked Glenstal Abbey in the Junior Cup, recording a deserved 22-14 success.

Both the St Clement’s College senior side and Glenstal Abbey Junior Cup team will get a second opportunity to advance to their respective quarter-finals next week, however.

Glenstal outscored their spirited opponents by four tries to one to score a deserved success in an exciting game. Despite this defeat, St Clement's can avail of a second opportunity to make the last eight of the competition, however.

Glenstal Abbey laid the foundation for their Senior Cup win in the opening half after which they enjoyed a sizeable 17-3 lead.

The Murroe side raced into an early 12-0 advantage with tries from Ronan Quinn, in the fifth minute, and another touchdown from Ronan O'Sullivan. A third Glenstal try from full-back Jack O'Mahony cemented their grip on the game.

St Clement's first half points came courtesy of a John Bateman penalty.

Whatever slim hopes Clement's may have had of staging a comeback ended in the second half when Luke Fitzgerald scored an intercept try from halfway, which Aran Egan converted.

St Clement's hard work was rewarded with 10 minutes left when Aidan Quinlivan crossed for their first try, while Aran Hehir converted. Aran Egan completed the scoring with a Glenstal Abbey penalty goal late on.

In the Junior Cup tie at the same venue, St Clement’s enjoyed a 13-7 interval lead.

Scott Duggan scored s precious try for the Limerick city side, while the impressive Evan Barrett landed five penalty goals and a conversion. Glenstal Abbey scored two tries through Taylor Gleason and Peter Fahy. Ruairi Woodcock added two conversions.