Limerick quartet into last 16 of FAI Junior Cup

FOUR Limerick sides have booked their place in the the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

The draw takes place this Thursday with Regional United, Kilmallock, Ballynanty Rovers and Janesboro all in the hat.

There was no joy for Desmond League side Abbeyfeale, who lost out to 2-0 to Navan.

Booth Road Celtic 1

Regional United 2

REGIONAL United struck an injury time winner to progress with a 2-1 win over Clondalkin side Booth Road Celtic.

Regional had to ride their luck for stretches of the game but showed character aplenty and struck with a late winner through Stephen Keeley to move a step further on their FAI quest.

David Cowpar put Regional Utd in front when he met Mike Guerin's cross and powered a header back across goal into the top corner.

The Leinster Senior League side were back on level terms after the break when veteran striker Philip Shepard touched the ball the advancing Timmy Dalton in the Regional goal.

Regional Utd: Timmy Dalton; Ian Hughes; Mike Reidy; Wayne McNamara; David Cowpar; Jack Molyneaux; Mike Guerin; Mike Lyons; Kieran O'Connell; Stephen Keeley; Shane O'Doherty.

Kilmallock 2

Belurgan 1

A superb comeback by Kilmallock ensured all four LDL sides progress.

Falling behind on 70 minutes things looked bleak for the county side but a superb reaction from the team produced late drama as they overturned the deficit to win the game with two late goals.

Disaster struck for the home side on 70 minutes – with Kilmallock claiming a foul on Niall Hanley at one end the visitors delivered a long ball to Murphy who rounded Rob Egan to break the deadlock.

Kilmallock reacted in fine fashion twice hitting the woodwork but on 78 minutes got their reward when Paul Doona's free kick picked out Tommy Heffernan who buried the ball from eight yards.

With the home side on the front foot they went for the jugular. Niall Hanley hit a free kick over the wall. A full stretch save by Rob Arthur in the Belurgan goal only knocked the ball along the end line where Niall Burchill was quickest to react putting the ball back into the danger zone where substitute Paudie Sheedy pounced to fire home to the delight of the home following.

Kilmallock: Rob Egan; Niall Burchill; Paul Moloney; Jason Heffernan; Bennie Burke; Jack Barry; Tommy Heffernan; Niall Hanley; Niall O'Riordan; Paul Doona; Barry Sheedy. Subs not used: Paudie Sheedy; Killian Hayes.

Janesboro 2

Dingle Bay 1

A BLISTERING start by Janesboro paved the way for their passage to the last 16 on Sunday afternoon.

Half the spectators had hardly taken when Mike Ryan arrived at the back post to score from Adrian Power's cross after just 30 seconds.

It got even better for Janesboro a minute later. Danny O'Neill's cross was headed on by Shane Clarke. Dave Donnan held the ball up allowing Clarke to follow up and fire in from 15 yards.

The game was back in the melting pot midway through the second half when Sean Fitzgerald scored a superb goal heading past John Mulready.

Janesboro: John Mulready; Danny O'Neill; Aled Harkin; Aidan Hurley; Tom Clarke; Mike Ryan; Donie Curtin; Steven Bradley; Adrian Power; Shane Clarke; David Donnan.

Rush Atheltic 0

Ballynanty Rovers 1

Ballynanty Rovers qualified for the last 16 when a late Jamie Daly goal gave them victory over Dublin side Rush Athletic.

Beaten finalists in 1975, 1983 and 2014, Balla' were well worth their win in a game that produced little in the way of real chances.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dan Lucey; Liam Brock; Dermot Fitzgerald; Shane Guerin; Jason Hughes; Bobby Ryan; Kevin Nolan; Gary O'Neill; Peter Ryan; Derek Daly. Subs not used: Jamie Daly; David Dunphy; Dara Hughes; Eddie Radcliffe.