Munster face review over handling of Murray head injury

MUNSTER face an investigation by the European Champions Cup organisers over the management of Conor Murray’s head injury during their narrow Champions Cup win over Glasgow in Scotstoun on Saturday.

Scrum-half Murray was removed from the action for his Head Injury Assessment (HIA) following a heavy collision with Glasgow's Tim Swinson during the second half of the game. Murray was passed fit to return to the action and see out the victory.

An EPCR Review Group is expected to meet early this week to decide whether Munster have broken any concussion management protocols.

Meanwhile, Munster can secure a prized home quarter-final in this season's Champions Cup with victory over French champions Racing 92 at Thomond Park this Saturday, 5.30pm.

Munster secured a 16th European Cup quarter-final appearance in 22 seasons, thanks to a gritty 14-12 win over Glasgow Warriors in their teak tough top-of-the-table clash at Scotstoun. Francis Saili's 73rd minute try proved the decisive score in a high intensity, feisty Cup fixture.

Munster will be desperate to secure home advantage for the quarter-finals which take place at the start of April. This will be the first time in three seasons that the province has reached the knock-out stages of Europe's premier club rugby competition.

Racing 92 scored their first win in five Pool 1 fixtures when handing out a 34-3 thumping to Leicester Tigers at the Stade Yves-Du-Manoir in Paris on Saturday evening.

Following their hard-earned win in Scotstoun, Munster winger Simon Zebo stressed the importance of next weekend's Round 6 clash with Racing.

"It's going to be a tough fixture. RO'G (Ronan O'Gara) is going to have those boys well up for it and we have to go out and preform in front of our home fans and ensure we get the home quarter-final.

"We made tough work of it out there (against Glasgow), but it was a grinding battle and it certainly went down to the last 10 minutes and thankfully our character shone through.”