Limerick footballers into McGrath Cup final with Kerry

THE Limerick footballers qualified for a first McGrath Cup final since 2008 with a 0-9 to 0-7 win over Waterford.

On the back of last Wednesday’s win over Clare, Billy Lee’s Limerick traveled to Lemybrien this Sunday knowing that a win or draw would book a final spot.

It took five second half points from Danny Neville to ensure Limerick put wins back-to-back.

The final will take place next weekend against Kerry – at a Limerick venue.

Five time champions, Limerick have not won a McGrath Cup title since 2005.

For Sunday’s tie with Waterford Limerick made seven changes to their line-up.

Limerick were backed by the breeze in the opening half but couldn’t make that advantage count with eight first half wides.

Six of those wides came in the opening 18-minutes by which time the home side were 0-2 to 0-1 ahead.

By half time it was 0-3 each.

The Tom McGlinchey managed Waterford went back ahead after seven minutes of the second half but then Danny Neville took control of the game.

He kicked the next three points to move Limerick ahead and was to end the half with five in total.

SCORES: Waterford: Paul Whyte 0-3 (3frees), Patrick Hurney 0-2, Joey Veale and Conor Murray 0-1 each. Limerick: Danny Neville 0-5 (1free), Cian Sheehan, Brian Donovan, Sean McSweeney (free) and Killian Ryan 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: Stephen Enright; James McGrath, Thomas O'Gorman, Stephen Dalton, Frank Galvin, Stephen Prendergast, Ray O'Ceallaigh; Tommy Prendergast, Michael Curry; Conor Murray, Michael O'Halloran, Patrick Hurney; Paul Whyte. Joey Veale, Fearghal Ó Cuirrín. Subs: Donie Breathnach for Michael O’Halloran (34mins), Gavin Crotty for Conor Murray (43mins), Dylan Guiry for Joey Veale (57mins), Coaimhain Maguire for Donie Breathnach, b-c (67mins).

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan; Padraig Quinn, Johnny McCarthy, Garrett Noonan; Paul White, Cillian Fahy, Paul Hannan; Darragh Tracey, Brian Fanning; Cian Sheehan, Seamus O’Carroll, Danny Neville; James Naughton, Sean McSweeney, Brian Donovan. Subs: Jamie Lee for Sean McSweeney (40mins), Sean O’Dea for Seamus O’Carroll (56mins), Killian Ryan for James Naughton (56mins), David Ward for Paul Hannan (56mins), Bill Creamer for Padraig Quinn (69mins).

REFEREE: James Bermingham (Cork)