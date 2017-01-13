Wholesale changes to Limerick hurling team for Cork tie

THERE are wholesale changes to Limerick hurling team to play Cork in Sunday’s Munster Hurling League.

The game has a 2.00 start in the Gaelic Grounds in round two of the early season provincial competition, which is sponsored by Co-Op Superstores.

John Kiely and his management team make 13 changes from last Sunday’s win over Waterford.

The only two remaining are corner back Seanie O’Brien and centre forward Alan Dempsey.

Former Limerick senior footballer Stephen Cahill is named at wing back for his first start, while, Robbie Hanley gets his first start at wing forward.

Limerick have a quick turn around to round three – they play Clare next Wednesday (7.30) in Sixmilebridge.

The returning James Ryan is selected among the subs.

LIMERICK: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock); Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Richie English (Doon), Seanie O’Brien (Patrickswell); Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla); Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Pat Ryan (Doon); Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock); Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell). Subs: Nickie Quaid (Effin), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), James Ryan (Garryspillane), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Paul Browne (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh).