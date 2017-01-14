Young Munster target Munster Senior Cup final spot

YOUNG Munster will look to book a Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup final showdown with Cork Constitution for the second successive season when they take on Cashel in their semi-final fixture at the Tipperary side's home venue this Saturday, 2.30pm.

Munsters dream of securing an eighth Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup title ended in a heart-breaking 14-7 final defeat to Cork Constitution at Thomond Park last May.

The Greenfields' side's hopes of claiming a first Cup success since 2010 were dented in the opening half after which four-in-a-row winning Cork Con enjoyed a sizeable 11-0 interval lead.

Munsters have recorded wins over Kanturk and Shannon on route to reaching the last four stage of the Cup. Holders Cork Con defeated Highfield in their semi-final last weekend.