Munster A's six changes for British and Irish Cup clash

MUNSTER A head coach Peter Malone has named his side for Friday night’s British and Irish Cup game against Doncaster Knights at Bandon RFC, 7pm.

Malone makes six changes to the starting line-up that recorded a bonus-point win in last weekend’s rescheduled game against the same English Championship outfit.

Stephen Archer is introduced at tight-head with Brian Scott switching to the loose this week.

There’s a new-look second row with senior players John Madigan and Darren O’Shea named, while the academy’s Conor Oliver starts at openside with Bandon Grammar graduate Gavin Coombes moving to number 8.

The two changes to the backline see academy player Stephen Fitzgerald start on the wing and Cian Bohane takes the place of the injured Sam Arnold in midfield. Bohane will also captain the side.

In the replacements Cork Con’s Alex McHenry and Young Munster’s Alan Tynan, who were both named in the December Ireland U20 panel, are included in their first British & Irish Cup squad.

MUNSTER A: David Johnston; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Cian Bohane Capt., Stephen Fitzgerald; Te Aihe Toma, John Poland; Brian Scott, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; John Madigan, Darren O’Shea; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Vincent O’Brien, Liam O’Connor, Rory Burke, Fineen Wycherley, John Foley, Alex McHenry, Alan Tynan.