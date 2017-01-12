Corbett confirmed as Limerick football captain for 2017

IAIN Corbett is to remain as Limerick senior football captain for 2017.

New manager Billy Lee has confirmed that the Newcastle West man will continue to lead Limerick for the coming season.

Corbett captained Limerick in 2016 but a leg injury over the May Bank Holiday weekend in the Limerick SFC ruled him out of much of the inter-county championship.

Monaleen goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan and long serving defender Johnny McCarthy are vice captains.

St Kierans’ McCarthy is facing into his 13th season with the Limerick senior footballers.

Manager Billy Lee, selectors Brian Begley and Ricky Ronayne won’t finalise their panel until before the start of the Allianz League – Limerick are away to Wexford in round one on February 5.

Among those not involved are injured duo Ian Ryan and Seanie Buckley, Paudie Browne, who is now abroad, the retired Pa Ranahan and Gearoid Hegarty and Stephen Cahill, who have committed to John Kiely’s Limerick hurlers at present.

Billy Lee is working hand-in-hand with U-21 football manager Declan Brouder at present. The Limerick U-21s entered the Peter McNulty Tournament and beat Clare last weekend and have games against Wexford (Saturday, 2.00 in Martinstown) and Kildare to come.

After a season opening win over Clare this Wednesday night, Limerick travel to Lemybrien on Sunday (2.00) for the second game of the McGrath Cup.

Waterford lost to Clare last Sunday in their first game of the new season.

A win or a draw will book a January 22 McGrath Cup final spot for Limerick against Cork or Kerry. Limerick were last in the final in 2008 and won the competition for the fifth and final time in 2005.