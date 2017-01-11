Limerick hurlers to continue experimentation for Cork visit

ANOTHER batch of Limerick’s underage hurling talent will make their senior debuts next Sunday when Cork provide the opposition in round two of the Munster Hurling League.

The Gaelic Grounds hosts the clash of two sides that were victorious in round one and Limerick manager John Kiely will again experiment.

Five players were handed a first taste of senior inter-county hurling in the 0-24 to 1-14 win over Waterford in Dungarvan on Sunday, leaving just eight players who are yet to earn their senior strips.

Limerick currently have a panel of 41 players – including long term injured Kevin Downes.

Twenty one of the panel played senior championship in 2016, while a further seven saw league action last season.

That left 13 players for John Kiely and selectors to introduce to the senior inter-county grade.

Mike Casey, David Dempsey, Kyle Hayes, Colin Ryan and Aaron Gillane all played in Fraher Field on Sunday in the seven point win over Waterford.

Among those left to make their debuts are Stephen Cahill, Robbie Hanley, Seamus Flanagan, Lorcan Lyons, Peter Casey, David McCarthy, Robbie Egan and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave.

Others looking to impress will be the likes of Ronan Lynch, Barry O’Connell, Sean Finn and Kevin O’Brien, who made their debuts last year.

After Cork, Limerick will have games against Clare and Kerry in the Munster Hurling League, with a potential final for the early season competition scheduled for January 29. Limerick open their Allianz League campaign on February 5 away to Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford.