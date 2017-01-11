Limerick's Ardscoil Ris in Harty Cup quarter final action

CHAMPIONS Ardscoil Ris bid to reach a remarkable 10th successive Harty Cup semi final this Wednesday afternoon.

The North Circular road secondary school play Midleton CBS in Bansha, at 1.30, in the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship.

The four time champions have eased into the last eight with big wins over Hamilton High School of Bandon and Charleville CBS.

This afternoon Ardscoil Ris bid to reach a Saturday January 28 semi final against Cork’s CBC or St Colmans College, Fermoy.

The Limerick city side have scored 6-33 in two games to-date and that was without fielding a full strength side in either win.

To overcome Midleton, Ardscoil Ris will need a full hand and all on form.

The champions have six members of Limerick’s All Ireland MHC final team from last September in their panel – Jerome Boylan, Darragh Carroll, Ronan Connolly, Paul O’Brien, Brian Ryan and David Woulfe.

Opponents Midleton are winners of the Dean Ryan Cup in 2014 and 2015 and in the previous round beat another Limerick side, Doon’s Scoil Na Trionoide, 1-15 to 1-12.

Ardscoil Ris are managed by teachers Liam Cronin and Derek Larkin. Cappamore’s Cronin is coach to the Clare senior hurlers this season and this day next week will face his native Limerick when the Shannonside rivals meet in round three of the Munster Hurling League in Sixmilebridge.