Limerick players named in Ireland 7's squad

SHANNON’S Greg O’Shea and Steven McMahon, of Garryowen, have been included in a 14 man Ireland Men’s 7’s Rugby squad to take part in a two day training camp in Cardiff on Thursday and Friday this week.

O’Shea and McMahon are joined in the Ireland squad by Limerickman and former Young Munster player Edward O’Keeffe, who is now at Connacht.

The Ireland 7’s squad will train with the Welsh Men's Sevens squad on Thursday and the English Men's Sevens squad on Friday.

Both of these teams are currently competing on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with England winning the most recent stage in Cape Town.

Ireland are continuing their build-up towards the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in June and July.

Next month, Ireland will welcome England to Dublin where the sides will again train against each other. Ireland will also travel to Portugal for a camp in February.

Ireland Mens 7S Squad: Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC); Shane Daly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster); Ned Hodson (Cork Constitution FC/Munster) Terry Kennedy (St Mary's College RFC/Leinster); Shane Layden (Buccaneers RFC), Conor Lowndes (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) Mick McGrath (Clontarf FC); Steve McMahon (Garryowen RFC/Munster); Harry McNulty (UCD RFC); John O'Donnell (Lansdowne FC), Ed O'Keefe (Galwegians RFC/Connacht); Greg O'Shea (Shannon RFC/Munster) Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC) Nick Timoney (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster)