New Limerick hurling manager John Kiely 'encouraged' by debut win

NEW Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has praised his side for battling back from an early eight point deficit to ensure a winning start to the year.

Limerick trailed 1-9 to 0-4 after 23-minutes of play but were to win by seven.

”There was a fair bit of a turnaround required - we weren’t prepared for the physicality for some strange reason. Waterford came flying out of the traps but once we adjusted and got used to the pace of the game we got in control,” recalled John Kiely.

“The response was very encouraging and we could have got a few more scores on the board,” he said.

”The platform they had in the few 15-20 minutes, we turned it around to get that platform with our half back line and midfield and we were playing the ball through the middle and that was what we weren’t doing in the first half - playing the ball through the hands and through the middle and linking up play and breaking tackles,” explained Kiely.

”We were a bit nervy and maybe that’s because it was the first day out for a new management team and all that – it will be interesting to see if we get a better response in the first 20-minutes the next day.”

”We scored 24-points and that’s not bad - it’s very encouraging. The response from the lads is very encouraging but we will go back and look at the first 20-minutes today and take a lot out of that,” said.