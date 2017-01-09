Ronan O'Gara: 'Scary thing is we still must go to Thomond Park' 

RACING 92 assistant coach Ronan O'Gara warned that it could get 'beyond embarrassing' for the French champions at Thomond Park later this month if they perform as they did on Saturday in Paris.

Former Munster out-half O'Gara was hugely disappointed with the Top 14 side's display in their 25 point defeat to the Irish province. Racing's hopes of progressing to the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup had disappeared ever before kick-off at Stade Yves Du Manoir.

O'Gara said the late Anthony Foley would have been hugely proud of how Munster had performed in Paris.

O'Gara said: “Yeah, course he would. I think he would be very proud of what has happened. It is so strange to think about him in the past tense. I don't think I have my head around that, I don't. It is very, very odd where we are, but it doesn't change anything in terms of what Munster are about.

“Munster are, and have been, a great outfit. They lost their way for a while, but the scary thing from our point of view is that we have to go to Thomond Park. On today's performance that could be beyond embarrassing.”

Asked if he could envisage Racing taking such a heavy beating, O'Gara replied: “Maybe not, maybe. I think you get out of it what you put into it and our preparation looking obviously with hindsight wasn't good enough.

“We were lacking detail in our game, we are probably not fit enough. They were better in every aspect.

“Within a quarter of an hour, it was pretty clear which team was going to win. It is hugely disappointing because they asked an awful lot of questions and to know that you are that far off the page is deeply disappointing and hurtful.

“Just talking to the Munster guys in there, you look where they were maybe 12 to 14 games ago, so it can be turned around very quickly. We were in the final of both competitions last season (Top 14 and Champions Cup), winning one, with a similar enough squad, so thankfully things can hopefully change.”