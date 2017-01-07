Limerick hurling team to face Waterford revealed

THE Limerick senior hurling team to face Waterford in the opening round of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior League in Fraher Field, Dungarvan this Sunday, 2pm, has been named.

New Limerick manager John Kiely has been working off a extended 39-man squad in recent weeks and intends to give every player a run-out in the competition.

Limerick will be without cruciate victim Kevin Downes for the entire season, but other than that the panel’s injury profile is positive at the moment.

Paul Browne, Richie English, Alan Dempsey, and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave have all returned to full training.

John Kiely’s management team for 2017 also includes Paul Kinnerk, Joe O’Connor, Jimmy Quilty and Brian Geary.

Limerick will face Cork in their second fixture in the competition on Sunday, January 15 at the Gaelic Grounds, 2pm.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin) (Captain), seanie O’Brien (Patrickswell), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Seamus Hickey (Murroe/Boher), Declan Hannon (Adare), John Fitzgibbon (Adare), Gavin O Mahony (Kilmallock), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Sean Tobin (Murroe/Boher), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Substitutes: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Pat Ryan (Doon), Kevin O Brien (Patrickswell), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Richie English (Doon), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell).