Munster 'A' side to face Knights in B&I Cup named

BACK-ROWER Robin Copeland will captain the Munster A side in their rearranged British and Irish Cup clash away to Doncaster Knights at Castle Park this Saturday, 2.30pm.

Munster A head coach Peter Malone makes three changes to the side which defeated Rotherham Titans in Ennis last time out for this weekend’s crucial pool fixture.

Kevin O’Byrne starts at hooker with the academy’s Fineen Wycherley and Evan Mintern, who moves from the back row, forming a new second row partnership. Wycherley makes his first appearance in the competition.

Scrum half John Poland, is the final personnel change to the starting line-up, with Te Aihe Toma making the positional switch to out half.

Having featured for a Munster Development XV against Ireland U20 over the festive period, Shannon’s Ronan Coffey and Garryowen’s Bailey Faloon are included in a British and Irish Cup squad for the first time.

MUNSTER A: David Johnston; Calvin Nash, Sam Arnold, Dan Goggin, Greg O’Shea; Te Aihe Toma, John Poland; Peter McCabe, Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott; Fineen Wycherley, Evan Mintern; Dave O’Callaghan, Gavin Coombes, Robin Copeland (Capt). Replacements: Vincent O’Brien, Liam O’Connor, Rory Burke, Ronan Coffey, Bailey Faloon, Cian Bohane, Stephen Fitzgerald.