23 Munster players selected in Ireland squads

A TOTAL of 23 Munster players were selected for Ireland U20 and U18 Schools Development squads in recent weeks.

Fourteen Munster players were included in the 41-player December training camps for the Ireland U20s as part of preparations for the 2017 Six Nations Championship.

Additionally, nine Munster players were named in the 26-man Ireland U18 Schools Development squad for a training camp which was held in Dublin last week.

Thomond Park hosted the annual challenge game between a Munster Development XV and the Ireland U20s last week which ended in a 35-21 win for Munster

Munster's try scorers were Rory Burke, Bailey Faloon, John Madigan, David McCarthy and Greg O'Shea while Shannon out-half Conor Fitzgerald enjoyed a 100% record off the tee, kicking all five conversions.

Three Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players were included in the Ireland U20 camp - Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash and Fineen Wycherley. Young Munster had four players in the squad, two forwards (Gavin Coombes and Wycherley) and two backs (Alan Tynan and Nash).

Three Garryowen players were included, all backs - Peadar Collins, Liam Coombes and Daniel Hurley.

Shannon half-back pairing Jack Stafford and Conor Fitzgerald were selected along with clubmate Adam Moloney (hooker). Cork Constitution had a forward and a back involved, centre Alex McHenry and prop Sam Deane. UL Bohemians' loosehead prop Joey Conway and scrum-half James Lennon were also included.

Tynan, McHenry, Lennon, Moloney and Conway all featured for the Ireland squad in the challenge match while academy lock Wycherley, Stafford, Fitzgerald and Liam Coombes lined out for the province.

Munster Rugby Elite Player Development Officer Colm McMahon was the Assistant Coach for the Ireland U18 Schools Development squad with nine Munster players named in their December training camp.

The squad will take part in a Five Nations tournament in Wales alongside England, Scotland, Italy and hosts Wales in April 2017.

Four backs and five forwards from Munster were included in the squad. Backs: Craig Casey (Ardscoil Rís), Sean French (PBC), Conor Hayes (Young Munster) and John Hurley (Crescent College Comp).

Forwards: Colin Deane (Bandon Grammar), John Hodnett (Clonakilty), Luke Masters (CBC), Billy Scannell (PBC) and Josh Wycherley (CC Roscrea).

Billy Scannell, younger brother of senior players Niall and Rory, could become the third Scannell brother to play for the Ireland U18 Schools team if selected for the Five Nations.

Josh Wycherley's older brother, Fineen, is a member of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and is currently in a training camp with the Ireland U20s.

Munster Players in Ireland U20 Training Panel: Peadar Collins (Garryowen/Munster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster); Liam Coombes (Garryowen/Munster); Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster); Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon/Munster); Daniel Hurley (Garryowen/Munster); James Lennon (UL Bohemians/Munster); Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution/Munster); Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster); Jack Stafford (Shannon/Munster); Alan Tynan (Young Munster/Munster); Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster); Sam Deane (Cork Constitution/Munster); Adam Maloney (Shannon/Munster)

Munster players in Ireland U-18 Schools Development Squad: Craig Casey (Ardscoil Rís/Munster); Colin Deane (Bandon Grammar/Munster); Sean French (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster); Conor Hayes (Young Munster/Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh/Munster); John Hodnett (Clonakilty/Mount St. Michael's Rosscarbery/Munster); John Hurley (Crescent College Comp/Munster); Luke Masters (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster); Billy Scannell (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster); Josh Wycherley (CC Roscrea/Munster)